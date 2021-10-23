Avighna One Park fire: Police book property owner, upkeep contractor

The Kalachowkie police on Saturday registered a case in the 61-storey residential building fire against the property owner, the occupant of the flat where the blaze erupted, fire safety maintenance contractor and others, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The main charge pertains to causing death due to rash and negligent act.

On Friday, a fire engulfed the 19th floor of One Avighna Park, Currey Road, where a 30-year-old security guard identified as Arun Tiwari fell to his death from the balcony while trying to escape the lethal fumes. The fire brigade personnel had rescued 26 stranded people.

Earlier, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered, which was later converted into a First Information Report (FIR) after the negligence of various parties surfaced during the investigation. The suspects have been booked under IPC section 336 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or personal safety of others), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and under sections of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act.

The police said they were probing the cause of the fire and how it got out of control. Based on the findings, subsequent action will be taken, and arrests will be made.

The fire brigade had categorised it as a Level-4 (major) fire and 14 fire engines and nine jumbo tankers had reached the spot.

“The cause of the fire is tentatively believed to be a short-circuit, which is being investigated,” said Chief Fire Officer Hemant Parab.

As per the residents and developer Kailash Agarwal, the building had all fire safety measures in place. The fire sprinklers were, however, slow to start due to low water pressure.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:06 PM IST