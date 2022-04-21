Auto rickshaw-taxi fares in Mumbai likely to increase amid rise in fuel prices

Auto Rickshaw fares in Mumbai may increase soon, the Rickshaw union has warned following the says that after the recent hike in fuel prices which has led to operation cost increased by 1.31 per km.

"We already handed over the letter to the concerned officials and discussed it with them. They responded positively and assured us that as per the fare fixation formula, a future course of action will be decided soon," Thumpi Kurian, general secretary of the Mumbai Rickshaw Men’s Union, said.

"Due to the recent hike in the price of CNG, our operational costs have increased by Rs 1. 31 per km," added Thumpi. Currently, the minimum fare of rickshaws is Rs 21, and after the first 1.5 km, the fare at present is Rs 14.20 per km.

Similarly, AL Quadros, leader of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said that as per the Khatua committee report, after a 25 per cent increase in the fuel cost, the fare of taxis must also be revised. "Hence we are demanding a fare hike of Rs 5 in minimum. Currently, the minimum fare is Rs 25 for 1.5 km," he said.

However, Shashank Rao, leader of one of the major auto unions in the city said that the government should provide CNG for taxi and rickshaw drivers at a subsidised rate. "Increase in fare is not the perfect solution because it will affect the common man," he said.

Confirming the development, a senior officer of the transport department said, "We received the demand of fare hike by auto and taxi unions, and studying the issue, a final decision will be taken by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 07:07 AM IST