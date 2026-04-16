Austrian Minister Tests Atal Setu Emergency System In Mumbai, Calls It Among World’s Best - VIDEO

Mumbai witnessed a moment of global validation as Austria’s Federal Minister for Economy, Energy and Tourism, Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, personally tested the emergency response system on the Atal Setu, India’s longest sea bridge.
During his official visit, the minister made an unscheduled stop at one of the bridge’s Emergency Call Boxes, offering a real time demonstration of the infrastructure’s safety preparedness.
Instant Response Impresses Delegation
Installed at regular intervals, the Emergency Call Boxes are designed to connect commuters directly with a central command centre in case of distress. When Hattmannsdorfer activated the system, the response was immediate, leaving the Austrian delegation visibly impressed.
The swift coordination highlighted the bridge’s focus on commuter safety and crisis management, a key feature of the ambitious infrastructure project.
‘Among The Most Amazing Bridges’
In a subsequent interaction with Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, the Austrian minister described Atal Setu as “one of the most amazing bridges in the world”. He also singled out the emergency systems as particularly noteworthy.
The praise carries significance, given Austria’s global reputation in advanced emergency communication technologies.
Strengthening India-Austria Ties
The visit formed part of a broader engagement between Indian authorities and the Austrian delegation. It also included Robert Zischg, Ambassador of Austria to India.
The interaction concluded with the signing of a Letter of Intent, signalling long term strategic cooperation across sectors. The development is expected to open new avenues for collaboration in infrastructure, technology, and safety systems.
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