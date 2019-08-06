Aurangabad women approach police after getting lewd messages

Aurangabad: Women in Aurangabad have been getting messages through a strange messaging application, after which many young women have approached the cybercrime branch of Aurangabad. After receiving several complaints, police initiated the investigation.

According to police sources, a woman engineer working at a reputed company in Aurangabad received a message from her boss. When she confronted her boss about the message, he refused to having sent such a message from his mobile phone. The woman then approached cyber police, who began the investigation.

During the probe, police found there were several messaging applications available on the Google Play Store through which you could send a message while hiding your identity.

Moreover, police said through these applications, one could send messages posing as another individual. A senior cop said when the woman asked for the source of message sent on her mobile, she had to pay Rs500 to get it.

After this, the police suspect this could be a new tactic to extort money from women while harassing them. Police have urged women and youth to approach police if they are on the receiving end of such harassment.