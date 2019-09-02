Aurangabad rape: PI booked for insulting victim’s brother

Mumbai: The police inspector (PI) attached to Chunabhatti police station has been booked for insulting the brother of the Aurangabad gang rape victim, who had gone to inquire about the case’s progress. The PI has been identified as Deepak Surve.

According to the first information report (FIR), the 36-year-old brother of the alleged gang rape victim had gone to the Chunabhatti police station on August 6 to ask about the progress of the investigation.

Instead of giving him details of the progress, the police officer told him, “who said a rape took place”. He further abused him with casteist remarks, alleged the brother.

On the brother’s complaint, a case under the Indian Penal Code section 504 of Intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of the peace and under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the PI.

The 19-year-old girl from Aurangabad had come to Mumbai to stay at her brother’s home in Chunabhatti. She was allegedly gang raped by four of her friends on her birthday.

On July 12, the girl had a paralysis attack and was taken back to Aurangabad by her parents and admitted in the state-run Ghati hospital.

During the treatment, doctors suspected that the girl had been raped and thus informed her parents and police. Then an offence of gang rape was registered at Begampura police station in Aurangabad against four of her friends.

The FIR was later transferred to Chunabhatti police station for further investigation. The girl died in the hospital on August 28. After the girl's death, many political parties protested against the police for failing to arrest the culprits. NCP leader and member of parliament, Supriya Sule, led a march on Friday and demanded a SIT probe in the case.