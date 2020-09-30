Aurangabad, Nagpur and Jalgaon Universities postpone Final Year theory exams, no word from Mumbai University yet

Mumbai: Just two days before the start of the final year theory examinations to be conducted via online mode, three universities of Maharashtra have postponed the exams due to the strike of non-teaching staff. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur and Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon have postponed the final year theory exams until further notice.

These universities released a notice on the night of September 29 stating, "The final year theory examinations scheduled to be conducted from October 1 have been postponed due to the strike initiated by non-teaching staff. The schedule for the final year exams will be declared soon."

These notices were released after a virtual meeting was held between the Maharashtra State College Universities Employees Action Committee which is a collective of eight university non-teaching staff associations and Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra on Monday. The non-teaching staff has refused to attend work and help in the examination work citing various reasons such as lack of implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, assured progression scheme, five-day work week, pension for retired employees and recruitment system.

However, the University of Mumbai (MU) has not released any kind of communication on postponement of final year exams till now. Most colleges affiliated to MU will begin final year theory exams via online mode from October 5 after they conduct mock tests on October 1 and 3.