Attention Residence Of Mira-Bhayandar! MBMC Announces 24 Hour Water Cut - Check Details Here

Mira-Bhayandar, April 10: Residents of Mira-Bhayandar are likely to face disruption in water supply over the weekend as the STEM Authority has scheduled essential maintenance and repair work, leading to a temporary shutdown of its services.

According to an Instagram post by the official 'MBMConline' page, the shutdown will be in effect for a 24-hour period starting from 9:00 AM on Saturday, April 11, 2026, and will continue until 9:00 AM on Sunday, April 12, 2026. During this time, the water supply from the STEM Authority to the two regions will remain completely suspended.

The post clarified that while the primary supply from STEM will be halted, water supply from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will continue as usual. However, given that a significant portion of the city’s water needs is met through STEM, residents are expected to experience low water pressure and possible delays in supply during the shutdown period.

Authorities have cautioned that the reduced inflow may impact distribution across several parts of Mira Road and Bhayandar, especially in areas that are already dependent on staggered or limited water supply schedules. In view of this, citizens have been advised to store adequate water in advance and plan their usage accordingly to avoid any further inconvenience.

The Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents to use water judiciously during the period of disruption and extend their cooperation to ensure smooth completion of the maintenance work. The temporary shutdown is necessary to carry out critical repairs and upkeep of the infrastructure, which is expected to improve overall water supply efficiency in the long run.

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