Attention Navi Mumbaikars! 24-Hour Water Cut Announced On May 13-14; Check If Your Area Will Be Affected | Representative Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has announced major maintenance and pre-monsoon water pipeline repair work, and due to this, water supply will remain completely suspended across several parts of the city for 24 hours on May 13. The civic body has also warned of low-pressure supply after the 24-hour cut.

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Details of maintenance & repair work

According to the NMMC, "Essential works on the main water pipeline, valve installation, pipeline connections, as well as pre-monsoon repair works will be undertaken, due to which the water supply will be disrupted for 24 hours in some areas of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation jurisdiction."

Timing of Water Cut

The civic body stated that there will be no water supply from 10 am on May 13 to 10 am on May 14. It also informed that on 14 May, water supply may be provided at low pressure in the evening.

List Of Affected Areas

Water supply will be completely suspended in areas including Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Sanpada, Kopar Khairane, Ghansoli, Airoli, Kharghar, and Kamothe.

NMMC Appeals Citizens

NMMC asked citizens to cooperate during the scheduled water cut and has also appealed to residents to store water as per their needs and use water judiciously.