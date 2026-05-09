Attention Mumbaikars! Western & Central Railways Announces Jumbo, Mega Block On May 10 - Check Details Here | File Photo

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on Mumbai’s suburban railway network on Sunday, May 10, are likely to face disruptions as both Western Railway and Central Railway have announced jumbo and mega blocks for maintenance and infrastructure-related work across multiple sections.

According to Western Railway, a four-hour jumbo block will be undertaken between Borivali and Bhayandar stations on the Up and Down slow lines from 12.30 am to 4.30 am during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, May 9 and 10. The block has been scheduled to carry out maintenance work related to tracks, signalling systems and overhead equipment.

During the block period, all suburban services operating on the Up Slow Line will be diverted to the Up Fast Line between Virar/Vasai Road and Borivali/Goregaon. Similarly, trains on the Down Slow Line will run on the Down Fast Line between Goregaon and Vasai Road/Virar.

Western Railway further stated that several suburban train services will remain cancelled owing to the jumbo block. Detailed information regarding affected services has been made available with station masters across stations. However, there will be no daytime jumbo block on Western Railway on Sunday, May 10.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has also announced a mega block on Sunday across the Mumbai Division. As per the railway administration, an Up and Down Fast Line block will be operated between Matunga and Mulund from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm.

In addition, a block will also be carried out on the Up and Down Trans Harbour Line between Thane To Vashi/Nerul from 11.10 to and 4.10 pm on the same day.

The scheduled maintenance blocks are part of routine infrastructure upkeep and are aimed at ensuring the safety and reliability of suburban railway operations. Passengers have been advised to check updated train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience during the block period.

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