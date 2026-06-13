Attention Mumbaikars! Western And Central Railways Announce Jumbo, Mega Blocks For June 14 - Check Details Here

Attention Mumbaikars! Western And Central Railways Announces Jumbo, Mega Blocks For June 14 - Check Details Here | Representative pic

Mumbai: Mumbai commuters are likely to face disruptions on Sunday, June 14, as both Western Railway and Central Railway have announced jumbo and mega blocks on their respective suburban networks to carry out essential maintenance works related to engineering, signalling and overhead equipment.

Western Railway will undertake a Jumbo Block on the Harbour Line between Bandra and Goregaon stations from 10.30 am to 3 pm on Sunday. The block has been scheduled for maintenance of engineering, signalling and overhead equipment.

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, all Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Bandra-CSMT and CSMT/Panvel-Goregaon-CSMT/Panvel Harbour Line services operated by Central Railway will remain cancelled during the block period. In addition, some Churchgate-Goregaon-Churchgate slow services of Western Railway will also remain cancelled.

Western Railway stated that the list of cancelled train services will be available with on-duty Station Masters across the suburban section. Passengers have been advised to take note of the changes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Meanwhile, Central Railway has also announced two separate maintenance blocks, including a special midnight mega block on the Main Line and a day mega block on the Harbour Line.

The special midnight mega block will be carried out between Byculla and Vidyavihar stations on the UP and DOWN fast lines from 12.45 am to 3.45 am during the intervening night of June 13 and June 14.

As a result of the special block, suburban train services between CSMT and Kurla will not be available from 12.10 am to 4.10 am. Central Railway said the block has been planned in connection with the Sion Road Over Bridge (ROB) work.

On Sunday, June 14, Central Railway will also operate a day mega block on the Harbour Line between CSMT-Chunabhatti/Bandra.

The DOWN Harbour Line block between CSMT and Chunabhatti/Bandra will remain in effect from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm, while the UP Harbour Line block between Chunabhatti/Bandra and CSMT will be in force from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

During the block period, DOWN Harbour Line services to Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing CSMT from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm will remain suspended. Similarly, DOWN Harbour Line services to Bandra and Goregaon departing CSMT from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will also remain suspended.

On the UP direction, Harbour Line services for CSMT departing Panvel, Belapur and Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended. UP Harbour Line services for CSMT departing Goregaon and Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will also remain cancelled during the block period.

To minimise inconvenience to passengers, Central Railway will operate special train services between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) at a frequency of 20 minutes during the block period.

In addition, Harbour Line passengers will be permitted to travel via the Main Line and Western Railway network between 10 am and 6 pm on June 14.

Central Railway clarified that no day-time mega block will be operated on the Main Line between CSMT and Kalyan on Sunday.

Railway authorities said that the maintenance blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and operational safety. Passengers have been requested to bear with the inconvenience and make necessary travel arrangements in advance.

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