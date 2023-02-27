Attention Mumbaikars! Police issue preventive order ahead of Holi celebrations in city; check details here

Attention Mumbaikars! Police issues preventive order ahead of Holi celebrations in city | File Photo

Holi festival is around the corner and to ensure that all citizens enjoy the festival of colours with enthusiasm, Mumbai Police has issued a preventive order on Monday.

The said preventive order consists of a list of acts such as sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places that are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace.

However, to prohibit such acts is considered necessary for the preservation of public peace and public safety.

List of acts prohibited during Holi celebrations:

Hence, Vishal Thakur, Dy. Commissioner of Police (Operations), Brihan Mumbai issued a detailed order to prevent the following acts:

1) The public utterances of obscene words or slogans, or singing of obscene songs.

2) The use of gestures or mimetic representations and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other objects or things which may offend the dignity, decency or morality.

3)The practice of spraying or throwing colored water, dyes or powder on pedestrians.

4) Preparation and / or throwing of balloons filled with colored or plain water or any liquid.

The order also states that whoever disobeys the order or abets the disobedience there of shall be punished under section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act 1951.

Read full order below: