Attention Mumbaikars! No COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 23, says BMC

The BMC on Saturday announced that all vaccination centres across the city would remain closed on Sunday. However, civic officials have clarified that the vaccination drive is shut on account of Sunday and not due to shortage of vaccine stock.

"It is just on account of being Sunday, and not due to shortage of vaccine doses. Last week when we announced the three -day walk-in for senior citizens, that is when we had decided to shut the vaccination drive on Sunday. We will share the schedule for Monday on Sunday evening ," Additional Municipal commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said.

The BMC on Saturday announced on Twitter: "Dear Mumbaikars, There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle and the respective wards too."