Attention Mumbaikars! No COVID-19 vaccination drive on May 23, says BMC

The BMC on Saturday announced that all vaccination centres across the city would remain closed on Sunday. However, civic officials have clarified that the vaccination drive is shut on account of Sunday and not due to shortage of vaccine stock.
"It is just on account of being Sunday, and not due to shortage of vaccine doses. Last week when we announced the three -day walk-in for senior citizens, that is when we had decided to shut the vaccination drive on Sunday. We will share the schedule for Monday on Sunday evening ," Additional Municipal commissioner (Health) Suresh Kakani said.
The BMC on Saturday announced on Twitter: "Dear Mumbaikars, There will be no vaccination at any of the centres tomorrow. Hope you all have a wonderful Sunday. The details for Monday will be shared tomorrow by this handle and the respective wards too."
Last week too, the vaccination drive remained shut over the weekend due cyclone Tauktae. The shutdown of the vaccination drive was then extended and it remained closed even on May 17. Between May 18 and May 20, the BMC carried out a three-day walk-in drive for people above 60 years. In Pune too, vaccination centres were shut on Saturday due to shortage of doses.
Mumbai's COVID-19 tally reached 6,96,379 after 1,299 people were detected with the infection on Saturday, and the death toll increased by 52 to touch 14,574, an official said.
He said 1,827 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count in the metropolis to 6,51,216, which is 93 per cent of the caseload.
"A total of 60,48,686 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 29,264 during the day. The time taken for the tally to double has reached 326 days. The city currently has 62 containment zones and 246 buildings are sealed," the BMC official said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)