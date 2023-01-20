Attention Mumbaikars! Major block on Western Railway to dismantle Gokhale bridge

Gokhale bridge | FPJ



The Western Railway (WR) will enforce a major 4.5 hour block on the down slow lines from 12.15am to 4.45am on the intervening nights of Jan 19-20 and Jan 20-21 to carry out dismantling work of the Gokhale road overbridge at Andheri. As a result, a number of local train services will be affected, while 14 services will not at Ram Mandir Road station.



According ording to a senior WR officer, 14 slow local services will be diverted onto the down fast line between Santacruz-Goregaon stations and will have a double halt at Vile Parle station while not halting at Ram Mandir Road. “Passengers are permitted to travel in the opposite direction between Jogeshwari and Goregaon stations on same ticket or pass,” the official confirmed.



Further, the local train departing from Virar at 11.40pm and the Bhayandar local departing from Andheri at 12.46am will also be operated on the fast line between Goregaon-Andheri in both directions, and will not halt at Ram Mandir. Similarly, the Virar local departing from Andheri at 4.40am will also be operated on the fast line after removal of the block and skip all halts between Andheri and Borivali stations.



Additionally, the Bandra Terminus-Jamnagar Humsafar Express, Bandra Terminus-Bhagat Ki Kothi Express and Bandra Terminus-Bhusaval Khandesh Express will be operated on the 5th line from Santacruz to Borivali and will halt at platform number 8 at Borivali station instead of platform number 6.