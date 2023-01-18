Attention Mumbaikars! BMC to take inputs from citizens for 2023-24 budget; check details

File

Mumbai: Considering the demand of Congress and NCP that the suggestions of citizens and ex-corporators should be sought for 2023-24 civic budget, the BMC has now made the provision for seeking public inputs.

The deadline for sending the suggestions has been set at Jan 28 as the civic body aims to present the budget before Feb 5. Samaritans can either mail their suggestions on bmcbudget.suggestion@mcgm.gov.in or post them to the BMC headquarters located at the Mahanagarpalika Marg, 400001.

On Jan 12, Congress leader Ravi Raja, NCP group leader Rakhi Jadhav and Samajwadi Party's Rais Shaikh had written to Iqbal Singh Chahal who is now at the helm of BMC affairs as the term of corporators ended on March 8.

Underlining that the BMC's budgetary needs are more than Rs40,000 crore – which is more or less the budget of few small states in India – the letter said that Chahal solely as an administrator can't decide on the crucial financial document.

Suggestions should be taken from public representatives, NGOs and ex-corporators and subsequently the budget should be uploaded on the BMC's website, read the letter.

