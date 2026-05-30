Attention Mumbaikar! Trains To Short Terminate At Mumbai Central Station Due To Foot Over Bridge Work On Sunday May 31 - Check Details Here | File Photo

Mumbai: Commuters travelling on the Central and Western railways suburban networks are advised to plan their journeys in advance as both the railway zones have announced major maintenance blocks that will affect train operations over the coming days.

Central railways will operate on the mega block on Sunday, May 31, across sections of its Main and Harbour lines to carry out eseential engineering and maintenance work, while western railways will undertake major overnight blocks at Marine Lines stations for the launching of Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders.

Major Block On Western Railway

Western Railway has announced a major overnight block during the intervening night of May 30 and May 31 at Marine Lines station for the launching of Foot Over Bridge girders using a road crane.

The block will be carried out across all railway lines passing through Marine Lines station and will affect several late-night and early-morning suburban services.

Western Railway will undertake a major block during the intervening night of 30th/31st May, 2026 for launching of Foot Over Bridge girders between Platform Nos. 3 & 4 at Marine Lines station.



Due to the above work, few suburban trains of Western Railway will be affected.… pic.twitter.com/7MnuPp3mc8 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 29, 2026

As part of the arrangements, a number of trains bound for Churchgate will be short terminated at Mumbai Central.

Train No. BO91014 departing Borivali at 12.10 am and Train No. VR91018 departing Virar at 11.49 pm will operate only up to Mumbai Central and will remain cancelled between Mumbai Central and Churchgate.

Similarly, Train No. BO91020 departing Borivali at 12.30 am and Train No. VR91024 departing Virar at 12.05 am will also terminate at Mumbai Central.

On the outbound side, Train No. VR90011 and Train No. BO90015, which are scheduled to originate from Churchgate, will instead commence their journeys from Mumbai Central and remain cancelled between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Western Railway has also announced the final and first Churchgate services during the block period.

The last train to reach Churchgate before the block will be Train No. VR91012, which departs Virar at 11.30 pm and arrives at Churchgate at 1.10 am.

Following completion of the work, the first scheduled fast service from Churchgate will be Train No. VR90021 departing at 4.40 am, while the first scheduled slow service will be Train No. BO90025 departing at 4.46 am.

Western Railway clarified that no daytime block will be undertaken on Sunday, May 31, and regular suburban operations will continue throughout the day.

Both railway administrations have appealed to passengers to take note of the revised arrangements and cooperate during the maintenance activities, which are being carried out to ensure the safety, reliability and long-term upkeep of railway infrastructure.

Mega Block On Central Railways

According to Central Railways, the mega block will operate on the main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidhyavihar stations on both UP and Down slow lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm on Sunday.

During the block period, Down slow line services departing CSMT between 10.48 am and 3.45 pm will be diverted to the Down fast line between CSMT and Vidhyavihar. These trains will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla before being diverted back to the slow line at Vidhyavihar.

मध्य रेल्वेच्या मुंबई विभागात रविवार, 31 मे 2026 रोजी मेन लाईनवर छत्रपती शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस – विद्याविहार दरम्यान धिम्या मार्गावर सकाळी 10:55 ते दुपारी 3:55 वाजेपर्यंत मेगा ब्लॉक घेण्यात येणार आहे.



या कालावधीत धिम्या मार्गावरील गाड्या जलद मार्गावर वळवण्यात येतील तसेच काही… pic.twitter.com/IWCKYPO1VV — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 30, 2026

Similarly, Up and slow lines services leaving Ghatkopar between 10.19 am and 3.52 pm will be diverted via the Up fast line between Vidhyavihar and CSMT. These trains will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

As a result of the block, trains will not halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli and Currey Road station on both Up and Down slow corridors during the maintenance period.

A separate mega block will also be undertaken on the Harbour Line between Kurla and Vashi on both Up and Down corridors from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm.

During this period, Harbour Line services heading towards Vashi, Belapur and Panvel departing CSMT between 10.34 am and 3.36 pm will remain suspended. Similarly, services bound for CSMT from Panvel, Belapur and Vashi departing between 10.17 am and 3.47 pm will also remain cancelled.

To reduce inconvenience to passengers, Central Railway will operate special suburban services between CSMT and Kurla as well as between Vashi and Panvel throughout the block period.

In addition, Harbour Line commuters will be permitted to travel via the Trans-Harbour route through Thane, Vashi and Nerul stations between 10 am and 6 pm.

Railway officials stated that the maintenance work is necessary for infrastructure upkeep and operational safety.

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