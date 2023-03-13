Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Representative Image |

Pune's College of Military Engineering will conduct recruitment drive for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

CME has invited applications from candidates. The last date for the application is March 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.

Interested candidates are requested to send their resume only in PDF Format to fcivilcme@gmail.com. Interview will be held tentatively in March.

Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details

The appointment will be purely on a contract basis for a duration of a maximum of one year which may be extendable by six months or till regular incumbents become available, whichever is earlier. In case candidates are not found suitable for the post of Associate Professor, the vacancy will be filled by Assistant Professor.

Associate Professor

Electrical Engineering: 1 post

Assistant Professor

Electrical Engineering: 4 posts

Electronics: 1 post

Thermal Engineering: 11 posts

Machine Design: 6 posts

Physics: 2 posts

Chemistry: 2 posts

Computer Technology: 5 posts

Structural Engg: 12 posts

Soil Mechanics: 2 posts

Water Resource Engg: 1 post

Transportation Engg: 2 posts

Construction Mgmt: 8 posts

Environment Engg: 2 posts

Construction Drg/ Architecture Drg/ Bldg Design and Drg: 3 posts

Mathematics: 6 posts

Geology: 1 post

English: 1 post

REVIT: 1 post

Salaries

Associate Professor: ₹40,000/-

Assistant Professor: ₹31,500/-

Check detailed notification at http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10629_5_2223b.pdf