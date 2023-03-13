 Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAttention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

The appointment will be purely on a contract basis for a duration of a maximum of one year which may be extendable by six months or till regular incumbents become available, whichever is earlier. In case candidates are not found suitable for the post of Associate Professor, the vacancy will be filled by Assistant Professor.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Pune's College of Military Engineering will conduct recruitment drive for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.

CME has invited applications from candidates. The last date for the application is March 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.

Interested candidates are requested to send their resume only in PDF Format to fcivilcme@gmail.com. Interview will be held tentatively in March.

Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details

The appointment will be purely on a contract basis for a duration of a maximum of one year which may be extendable by six months or till regular incumbents become available, whichever is earlier. In case candidates are not found suitable for the post of Associate Professor, the vacancy will be filled by Assistant Professor. 

Associate Professor

  • Electrical Engineering: 1 post

Assistant Professor

  • Electrical Engineering: 4 posts

  • Electronics: 1 post

  • Thermal Engineering: 11 posts

  • Machine Design: 6 posts

  • Physics: 2 posts

  • Chemistry: 2 posts

  • Computer Technology: 5 posts

  • Structural Engg: 12 posts

  • Soil Mechanics: 2 posts

  • Water Resource Engg: 1 post

  • Transportation Engg: 2 posts

  • Construction Mgmt: 8 posts

  • Environment Engg: 2 posts

  • Construction Drg/ Architecture Drg/ Bldg Design and Drg: 3 posts

  • Mathematics: 6 posts

  • Geology: 1 post

  • English: 1 post

  • REVIT: 1 post

Salaries

  • Associate Professor: ₹40,000/-

  • Assistant Professor: ₹31,500/-

Check detailed notification at http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10629_5_2223b.pdf

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack

Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack

17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme

17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card