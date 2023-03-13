Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Pune's College of Military Engineering will conduct recruitment drive for the posts of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor.
CME has invited applications from candidates. The last date for the application is March 15, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organisation.
Interested candidates are requested to send their resume only in PDF Format to fcivilcme@gmail.com. Interview will be held tentatively in March.
Read below for vacancy details, eligibility and other details
The appointment will be purely on a contract basis for a duration of a maximum of one year which may be extendable by six months or till regular incumbents become available, whichever is earlier. In case candidates are not found suitable for the post of Associate Professor, the vacancy will be filled by Assistant Professor.
Associate Professor
Electrical Engineering: 1 post
Assistant Professor
Electrical Engineering: 4 posts
Electronics: 1 post
Thermal Engineering: 11 posts
Machine Design: 6 posts
Physics: 2 posts
Chemistry: 2 posts
Computer Technology: 5 posts
Structural Engg: 12 posts
Soil Mechanics: 2 posts
Water Resource Engg: 1 post
Transportation Engg: 2 posts
Construction Mgmt: 8 posts
Environment Engg: 2 posts
Construction Drg/ Architecture Drg/ Bldg Design and Drg: 3 posts
Mathematics: 6 posts
Geology: 1 post
English: 1 post
REVIT: 1 post
Salaries
Associate Professor: ₹40,000/-
Assistant Professor: ₹31,500/-
Check detailed notification at http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10629_5_2223b.pdf