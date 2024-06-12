Attention! 18th Edition Of Mumbai International Film Festival Opens On Saturday; Check Details Here | X/

The 18th edition of Mumbai International FIlm Festival will start from Saturday at the National Film Development Corporation. The latest edition of MIFF has received record submission of over 1000 films from 59 countries across 61 languages, which will be judged by globally recognised filmmakers from different parts of the world.

The 18th edition of the Mumbai International Film Festival will be held from June 15 to 21 at the FD-NFDC Complex in Mumbai and parallel screenings will also be held in Delhi, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata. The 2024 edition has received a record submission of 1018 films for the competition and will also see the introduction of the DOC Film Bazaar, aimed at championing documentary films.

The festival will showcase 8 world premieres, 5 international premieres, 18 Asia premieres and 21 India Premieres. Three selection committees of eminent film experts selected 102 films and unanimously remarked that very high quality of film submissions has been received this year, making the selections tough.

The festival will feature ‘Billy & Molly, an Otter Love Story’ as the opening film June 15 while the closing film of the festival will be the film that wins the Golden Conch and will be showcased on June 21.

Special packages have been curated in this edition, which will include special country focus, animation package, student films, restored classics package from the National Film Archives of India, competition films on the special theme of India at Amrit kaal showcasing the country's growth, development, and prosperity. For the first time, the festival has also curated a ‘films for divyangjan’ package for the visually challenged with audio description and sign language descriptions and for the hearing impaired with closed captions.

Noted filmmakers to take part in more than 25 Masterclasses, Panel Discussions & Open Forums on the Curated Topics. Esteemed Jury members to include international filmmakers Audrius Stonys, Bharat Bala, Dr Bobby Sarma Baruah, Anna Henckel-Donnersmarck and producers Apoorva Bakshi, Adele Seelmann-Eggebert, Keiko Bang and Barthélemy Fougea.

MIFF will also host engaging masterclasses, in-conversations, panel discussions and open forum discussions with filmmakers. A workshop on Animation and VFX pipeline has been organised for registered participants.

MIFF is the oldest and largest film festival for non-feature films in South Asia and a premier international event of the documentary film world, since it started in 1990. It provides a platform for filmmakers from all over the world to meet, exchange ideas and explore the possibilities of co-productions at the biennial event organised once every 2 years.