'Attempt to get publicity': Ajit Pawar on allegations of 'backstabbing' by Nana Patole

Maharashtra Dy CM and Senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has reacted sharply to the allegations of 'backstabbing' by state Congress chief Nana Patole.

"We know from which party he has come. Does that mean he has stabbed someone. I think its an attempt to get publicity," Pawar was quoted saying Mirror Now.

The state Congress chief Nana Patole had earlier launched a scathing attack on the NCP for joining hands with rival BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad and terming it ‘’backstabber.’’

"NCP has stabbed us in the back. If NCP wants enmity, do it from the front, we are ready for it. Maharashtra govt is formed by 3 parties comprising Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress under Common Minimum Program," he noted.

In Gondia, the NCP joined hands with rival BJP to elect the president of the Gondia Zilla Parishad keeping the Congress away from power with the backing of Independents and a local outfit.

BJP’s Pankaj Rahangdale was elected as the president and NCP’s Yashwant Gunvir as the vice-president.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:03 PM IST