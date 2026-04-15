ATS Probes Varanasi NEET Aspirant In Mumbai Terror-Linked Radicalisation Case

Investigators question youth in Varanasi as part of expanding probe into suspected online extremist network | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 15, 2026: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh ATS, conducted searches at a residence in Varanasi on Tuesday and questioned an 18-year-old NEET aspirant for nearly eight hours in connection with a terror-linked radicalisation case registered in Mumbai.

Joint operation in Varanasi

The joint team targeted a residence in the Hanuman Phatak area under Adampur police station, Varanasi, where officials interrogated Abu Bakar, the son of a local paediatrician, over alleged links to digital networks associated with the proscribed Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The investigation into Bakar was triggered by the recent arrest of Mumbai-based computer engineering student Ayan Sheikh under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), whose forensic data revealed a wider network of contacts active on encrypted messaging platforms.

Digital trail under scrutiny

According to sources, the focus of the investigation is a suspected digital trail linked to a Telegram group under scrutiny for alleged extremist affiliations. Maharashtra ATS investigation has revealed that an account associated with the youth was part of this online terror network. Investigation revealed that arrested accused Ayan Sheikh, along with Bakar and several other youths from different states, were active on a Telegram channel named “Islamic Politics” as well as multiple WhatsApp groups where allegedly anti-establishment and anti-national content was being circulated.

Online activity and allegations

ATS officials stated that Bakar had been active on these platforms for several months, during which he allegedly shared objectionable images and videos and engaged in discussions targeting the sovereignty of the state.

Surveillance and search operation

Before the raid, Mumbai ATS officials had placed Bakar’s mobile number under surveillance for several days to monitor his activities and assess the extent of his alleged involvement and possible links with individuals based in Pakistan. During the operation, the residence was found locked from the inside, following which joint ATS teams carried out a search of the premises and collected details regarding the family background and financial records for further verification.

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Devices seized, summons issued

Officials later seized multiple electronic devices, including a laptop, three mobile phones, and a printer, which have been sent for forensic examination. Bakar has not been arrested but has been issued a summons to appear before the Mumbai ATS on April 22 for further questioning.

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