Assembly Elections: BJP to distribute booklets in five poll-bound states informing about benefits in Union Budget 2022

To woo voters ahead of Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will distribute booklets informing about the benefits that have been announced for the people in the Union Budget tabled by the Centre in Parliament recently, in the five poll-bound states.

The booklet will feature details of funds to be given to different ministries of the government and the allocation of funds to different sectors for its development.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of self-reliant India (Atmanirbhar Bharat) has been given emphasis in the booklet along with the party's goal of achieving inclusive welfare with development.

The Prime Minister had said that this Budget will strengthen the economy as well as create many new opportunities for the common man and keeping this in mind, the booklet lays emphasis on tap water facilities, toilet and cooking gas facilities for people.

It also features provisions brought on startup, digital currency will benefit the youth, which will give a lot of strength to the digital economy.

The booklet lists that under the 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' scheme, 3.8 crore families will be covered in 2022-23 and under PM Awas Yojana, 80 lakh houses will be completed in 2022-23.

The booklet states that the "Parvatmala" project annoucned in the Union Budget is going to expand the modern connectivity and modern infrastructure in the Himalayan regions and emphasis has also been given on the development of the North East.

A new scheme, Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North-East, PM-DevINE was announced by the Centre in the Union Budget 2022-23.

The booklet also highlights "big steps" taken in this Budget to make the country's agriculture technology-based and chemical-free, as well as now the farmer drone is going to be the new companion of the farmer.

It also states that digital education is expanding rapidly in India, a digital university will be opened, one class, one TV channel' will be expanded to get education in their regional language through TV, mobile and radio.

The booklet states that funds have been set for the development of backward blocks of the districts through the Block Program and the development of border and remote villages through the 'Vibrant Village Program' has been set.

Elections will be held in five states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab this year.

The voting in UP will take place in seven phases starting from February 10, voting in Manipur will take place in two phases starting from February 27, while Uttarakhand and Goa elections will be conducted in a single phase on February 14. Elections in Punjab will also be held in a single phase on February 20.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 10:02 PM IST