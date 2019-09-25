Aspiring teachers to apply for Central Teacher Eligibility test on Dec 8

Mumbai: Candidates who aspire to work as teachers for Class 1 to 8 in government schools, can apply for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on December 8. This central test, which is conducted only twice a year, will be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in 110 cities of India.

TET is a mandatory requirement to be appointed as a teacher in government schools, according to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD). In addition to this test, candidates should complete required educational qualification at various levels.

In order to help more candidates to pursue teaching as a career option, the admission deadline to submit online applications has been extended till September 30. The entire application process is online and fees can be paid till October 3 till 3:30 pm. Also, online corrections can be made between October 4 and 10.