 Asiatic Society Of Mumbai To Propose ‘Institute Of National Importance’ Status At 220th AGM On September 28 Amid Financial Crisis
S BalakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 03:25 AM IST
article-image
Asiatic Library | A.Savin

Mumbai: The Asiatic Society of Mumbai (ASM), one of the venerable institutions of the city founded in 1804 and housed at the iconic Town Hall, is facing a grim financial crisis. To overcome the situation some of the members have recommended that the managing committee approach the central government and obtain the status of "institute of national importance." A resolution to this effect will be moved at the 220th annual general meeting scheduled to be held on September 28.

The resolution proposed by Pulind Samant and seconded by Manoj Kulkarni says that "it is a known fact that ASM is caught in a critical condition of dire financial difficulties for a few years, which is not showing any sign of ebbing. No actions for lifting ASM out of that state seem to have been taken by the people, who are supposed to have taken them by virtue of the positions of responsibility they have been holding for a good number of years. There is not even a single proposal of that kind on hand as on date. Recently, on the occasion of a book launch... ASM president Mrs Vispi Balaporia confirmed in front of a gathering.......that the ASM would have to be closed down in near future if it did not receive enough grants. Hence, this resolution."

"In view of the current precarious financial condition of the Asiatic Society of Mumbai (ASM) as well as in view of the lack of suitable options, and also with a view to secure the future of (ASM) for future generations, the managing committee of ASM must approach the government of India, through the governor of Maharashtra, who is a patron of ASM by virtue of the position, for securing the status of ‘Institute of National Importance’ for ASM, at the earliest," the resolution has proposed.

article-image

Meanwhile, the managing committee has recommended a list of seven names for being elected as honorary fellows. The list includes Dr Amitav Ghosh, Dr Arvind Jamkhedkar, Dr Kumud Kanitkar, Anand Mahindra, Shashi Tharoor and Dr Maneesha Tikekar. Some of the members have raised eyebrows over the inclusion of Shashi Tharoor of the Congress in view of certain controversies in which he was embroiled in.

