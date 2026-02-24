Ashwini Bidre Murder Case: Death Certificate Withheld Despite Life Sentence, Family Appeals For Dignity

Ashwini Bidre Murder Case | File Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 24: The family of murdered Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre is yet to receive her official death certificate despite the main accused being sentenced to life imprisonment, prompting her husband to seek permission for euthanasia from the President of India and the Chief Justice of India.

Nearly a year after the Panvel Sessions Court, on April 21, 2025, awarded life imprisonment to prime accused Abhay Kurundkar, authorities have allegedly failed to issue Bidre’s death certificate, citing technical reasons.

The absence of the document has deprived her family of financial benefits due from the police department, forcing them to make repeated visits to government offices for assistance.

Allegations of inaction against officials

While delivering the verdict, the court had categorically confirmed that Ashwini Bidre was murdered and had also passed strictures against certain senior officers of the Navi Mumbai Police, directing action against those responsible for lapses.

However, according to her husband Raju Gore, no action has been initiated against any officer even a year after the judgment. He further alleged that the department continues to shield Kurundkar and his associates.

Questions over appeal and administrative delay

Raising questions over the state government’s decision not to challenge the verdict in the High Court, Gore said the continued administrative delay and inaction have left the family mentally and financially distressed.

“The court has pronounced the sentence and confirmed the murder, yet the government is refusing to issue the death certificate. The administrative harassment has made life unbearable. If justice cannot be delivered, then grant us permission to die with dignity,” Gore said.

Euthanasia plea to constitutional authorities

Frustrated by the prolonged delay, Gore has written to the country’s highest constitutional authorities seeking permission for euthanasia, stating that the family has been pushed to the brink despite securing a conviction in the sensational murder case.

