Ashwini Bhide Likely To Be Appointed 1st Woman BMC Commissioner After Bhushan Gagrani’s Retirement

Ashwini Bhide |

Mumbai: Senior IAS officer Ashwini Bhide is likely to be appointed as the first woman Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the retirement of incumbent chief Bhushan Gagrani on March 31.

A 1995-batch IAS officer, Bhide is currently serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office under Devendra Fadnavis. Sources indicate that she is the frontrunner for the post, with a final decision expected soon.

Previous Administrative Roles

Bhide is known for her strong administrative credentials and has led several major infrastructure initiatives in Maharashtra. She previously served as Managing Director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, where she played a pivotal role in pushing forward Mumbai’s metro expansion projects. Her tenure also saw the controversial Aarey car shed project, which drew criticism from environmentalists over tree cutting.

If appointed, Bhide is expected to take charge at a critical time when Mumbai is dealing with mounting infrastructure challenges, environmental concerns, and financial pressures within the civic body.

Other senior bureaucrats, including Sanjay Mukherjee, Aseem Gupta, and Milind Mhaiskar, were also under consideration. However, Bhide has emerged as the leading candidate for the top post.

Her likely appointment is being seen as a major step towards increasing women’s representation in key administrative roles, particularly in one of India’s most important municipal bodies.

With her reputation for firm decision-making and efficient execution, Bhide’s leadership could play a crucial role in shaping the future governance and development of Mumbai.

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