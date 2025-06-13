Ashok Dhodi Murder Case: Palghar Police Nab Seventh Accused, Two Still Absconding

Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Police have apprehended one more accused in the kidnapping and murder case of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, bringing the total number of arrests to seven, an official announced on Friday.

The latest arrest is 34-year-old Manoj Bhavarsingh Rajput, a resident of Shahapur in Thane district, who was taken into custody on Thursday, confirmed District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The intricate case dates back to January 20, when Ashok Dhodi (52) went missing while en route to his home from Dahanu. Days later, his car was discovered in a water-filled quarry in Sarigam Wadiapada, Gujarat, where his body was subsequently recovered.

Investigations into the crime revealed that Dhodi was allegedly abducted at Vevji Ghat in Talasari taluka by his brother, Avinash Dhodi, and a group of accomplices. The primary motive behind the heinous act is believed to be a property dispute. Ashok Dhodi had reportedly filed a complaint with the Vevji Gram Panchayat to cancel Avinash’s house lease, which would have led to his eviction.

Following the abduction, Ashok Dhodi was allegedly murdered. In a calculated move to destroy evidence, the accused then dumped his body and the car in a water-filled abandoned quarry in Sarigam, Umargaon, Gujarat.

Ashok Dhodi’s body was discovered 12 days after his disappearance, prompting a full-scale investigation by Palghar police. An FIR was registered on January 27 at the Gholvad police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to murder, kidnapping for murder, and criminal intimidation. Initially, a case was registered against eight individuals, with five immediate arrests made, while four, including Avinash Dhodi, remained absconding.

The main accused, Avinash Dhodi, was arrested earlier this month from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Police continue to search for two remaining accused who are still at large in connection with the murder.