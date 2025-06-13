 Ashok Dhodi Murder Case: Palghar Police Nab Seventh Accused, Two Still Absconding
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAshok Dhodi Murder Case: Palghar Police Nab Seventh Accused, Two Still Absconding

Ashok Dhodi Murder Case: Palghar Police Nab Seventh Accused, Two Still Absconding

The latest arrest is 34-year-old Manoj Bhavarsingh Rajput, a resident of Shahapur in Thane district, who was taken into custody on Thursday, confirmed District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 05:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Police have apprehended one more accused in the kidnapping and murder case of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi, bringing the total number of arrests to seven, an official announced on Friday.

The latest arrest is 34-year-old Manoj Bhavarsingh Rajput, a resident of Shahapur in Thane district, who was taken into custody on Thursday, confirmed District Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh.

The intricate case dates back to January 20, when Ashok Dhodi (52) went missing while en route to his home from Dahanu. Days later, his car was discovered in a water-filled quarry in Sarigam Wadiapada, Gujarat, where his body was subsequently recovered.

Investigations into the crime revealed that Dhodi was allegedly abducted at Vevji Ghat in Talasari taluka by his brother, Avinash Dhodi, and a group of accomplices. The primary motive behind the heinous act is believed to be a property dispute. Ashok Dhodi had reportedly filed a complaint with the Vevji Gram Panchayat to cancel Avinash’s house lease, which would have led to his eviction.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Uttar Pradesh Govt Fully Digitises National Family Benefit Scheme For Faster Relief
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Bihar News: Cabin Crew Member Manisha Thapa From Patna Among Dead In Air India Plane Crash
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Issues 'Shoot At Sight' Order To Maintain Communal Peace In Dhubri (VIDEO)

Following the abduction, Ashok Dhodi was allegedly murdered. In a calculated move to destroy evidence, the accused then dumped his body and the car in a water-filled abandoned quarry in Sarigam, Umargaon, Gujarat.

Read Also
Gujarat: Main Accused In Ashok Dhodi Murder Arrested In Silvassa After Five-Month Manhunt
article-image

Ashok Dhodi’s body was discovered 12 days after his disappearance, prompting a full-scale investigation by Palghar police. An FIR was registered on January 27 at the Gholvad police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to murder, kidnapping for murder, and criminal intimidation. Initially, a case was registered against eight individuals, with five immediate arrests made, while four, including Avinash Dhodi, remained absconding.

The main accused, Avinash Dhodi, was arrested earlier this month from Silvassa in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.  

Police continue to search for two remaining accused who are still at large in connection with the murder.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Mumbai Tragedy: Man Dies After Slipping While Getting Down From Moving Train At Ghatkopar Station

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Maharashtra Crime: 20-Year-Old UP Youth Arrested With Illegal Firearms Near Vasai On...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: Vikhroli East-West Connector To Open On June 14 After 28-Year Wait; Expected To Cut...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mumbai News: 'Ambulance Shortage At Central Railway Suburban Stations Raises Safety Concerns,' Says...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...

Mega Block On Sunday, 15-06-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Central Line; Check...