Ashok Chavan Joins BJP In Presence Of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis; Watch |

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday afternoon. Chavan had tendered his resignation as an MLA from the Congress party yesterday. He was welcomed in the saffron party in a ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and other BJP leaders.

Earlier today, while speaking to the media persons, Chavan had said, "Today it's a new beginning of my political career. I am formally joining the BJP in their office today...I am hopeful that we will work for the constructive development of Maharashtra."

#WATCH | Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan joins the BJP at the party's office in Mumbai. He recently quit Congress.



Former Congress MLC Amar Rajurkar also joined the BJP. pic.twitter.com/2833wY76am — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

After formally joining the BJP, Chavan while addressing the media said, " I joined the BJP today. I am grateful to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and others."

Speaking on the occasion, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis stated, "it is a matter of happiness that a senior Maharashtra leader - who has been elected to the Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha and has worked as twice as CM - has joined the BJP."

Ashok Chavan submitted his resignation as an MLA to the Legislative Assembly Speaker on Monday. This results in third major blow to the grand old party within just two months.

Chavan's exit comes just two days after Mumbai Congress leader and former minister Baba Siddique resigned from the grand old party and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Siddique joined the NCP in presence of NCP chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel and other party leaders on Feb 10.