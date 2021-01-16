As arrested ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta admitted to hospital, daughter writes to PM Modi with 'appeal to save father's life'

Ex BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta's daughter, Pratyusha Dasgupta has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi appealing him to save her father's life.

Taking to Twitter, Pratyusha has posted the 4-page letter with a caption 'A helpless daughter’s anguished appeal'. Along with PM Modi, she has tagged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC), CEO Partho Dasgupta, who was held in TRP scam, was admitted to JJ hospital on Friday following complaints of low blood pressure and fall in sugar level.

Dasgupta, who was arrested on December 24, was in judicial custody at Taloja Jail.

The Taloja Jail authorities confirmed that Dasgupta was shifted to JJ hospital around 1 pm on Friday. Dasgupta is reportedly not responding to voice command and has become incoherent, He has been shifted to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

Read the full letter written by Pratyusha Dasgupta: