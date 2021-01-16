As arrested ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta admitted to hospital, daughter writes to PM Modi with 'appeal to save father's life'

Ex BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta's daughter, Pratyusha Dasgupta has written a letter to PM Narendra Modi appealing him to save her father's life.
Taking to Twitter, Pratyusha has posted the 4-page letter with a caption 'A helpless daughter’s anguished appeal'. Along with PM Modi, she has tagged Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Former Broadcast Audience Research Council's (BARC), CEO Partho Dasgupta, who was held in TRP scam, was admitted to JJ hospital on Friday following complaints of low blood pressure and fall in sugar level.
Dasgupta, who was arrested on December 24, was in judicial custody at Taloja Jail.
The Taloja Jail authorities confirmed that Dasgupta was shifted to JJ hospital around 1 pm on Friday. Dasgupta is reportedly not responding to voice command and has become incoherent, He has been shifted to the intensive care unit at the hospital.
Read the full letter written by Pratyusha Dasgupta:
According to police, he is a blood sugar patient and has fluctuating blood pressure.
On December 24, Mumbai police arrested Dasgupta over his alleged involvement in TRP racket. In the supplementary charge sheet, Mumbai police called Dasgupta as the mastermind of the scam and noted that he allegedly received huge kickbacks to manipulate Television Rating Points (TRP) to favour Republic TV.
Following his arrest, he was in police custody till December 31 after which he was sent to judicial custody to Taloja jail Navi Mumbai. Recently Mumbai court refused to grant him interim bail.
Mumbai Police, on Friday, released a massive number of WhatsApp messages. Over 500 pages of chat messages purportedly between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta have now gone viral, with many calling this "damning evidence".
The massive pdf begins with an intimation that this is a case filed with the Kandivali Police, and the transcript bears various signatures on each page. It begins in July 2019 and extends until mid-October the same year. It is not one chat. Going by the page headings, there are chats with Arnab Goswami, Vikas Aidem, the RRP Group, Romil Ramgaria and more in the one volume that FPJ accessed.
