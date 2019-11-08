As a society, we’ve failed our children: Bombay High Court judge

The event was organised by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, along with State Legal Service Authority, Labour Dept and Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation.

Justice Dharmadhikari, who flagged off the campaign at the Gateway in the morning stressed on the need to save children from exploitation.

“We should now step up our efforts to save our children from all forms of exploitation. If we are able to extend a helping hand to distressed kids, the nation will tread on the path of develop­ment,” he said.