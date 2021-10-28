Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness KP Gosavi wants call, chat details of Prabhakar Sail to be released

Kiran Gosavi, the NCB's witness in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, on Thursday asked the officials to release the call and chat detail records of Prabhakar Sail.

Sail, who is the personal bodyguard of Kiran Gosavi and also a witness in the Mumbai cruise ship raid case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

In a video message, before being detained by the Pune Police on Thursday, Gosavi claimed that the allegations made by Sail are not true.

"Prabhakar Sail is lying. All I want to request is that his call detail reports must be released. My call detail reports or chats can be released, Prabhakar Sail and his brother's call detail reports, as well as chats, should be released, everything will be clear," Gosavi said.

Kiran Gosavi is the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) witness in the drugs on cruise case involving Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

He was detained earlier today by the Pune Police three days after he claimed he would surrender at a police station in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow.

He has been detained in connection with a 2018 cheating case in which he was absconding. In 2019, Pune City Police declared him wanted. He was missing since then and was only spotted during the cruise raid as an NCB witness. On October 14, Police issued a lookout circular against him.

Other than this, a case of fraud had also been registered against Gosavi at the Kelwa Police station in Palghar on October 18. As per the police, he had duped people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of sending them abroad for jobs.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:14 PM IST