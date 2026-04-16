Arvind Sawant Questions Women’s Reservation Bill Delay, Flags Manipur Violence & Protocol Issues In Lok Sabha

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant | X @ANI

Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant on Thursday raised a series of political and social concerns in the Lok Sabha, questioning the timing and intent behind the Women’s Reservation Bill and flagging issues ranging from Manipur violence to protocol lapses involving the President.

Questions over Women’s Reservation Bill

Speaking after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sawant referred to the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023 and asked who had opposed it at the time. He also questioned why the legislation, though passed, would only be implemented years later.

He said the delay in execution raised doubts about the seriousness of the government’s commitment towards women’s empowerment. Sawant also asked why the Bill was not introduced earlier during the Monsoon session, suggesting that its timing appeared politically motivated.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Women's reservation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant says, "... We are 100% with the Women's Reservation Bill... We will definitely support it, but that's not the question—the question is about delimitation." pic.twitter.com/KOz0t8Epuy — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

Invoking Maharashtra’s legacy

The South Mumbai MP highlighted the contribution of several prominent women linked to Maharashtra’s history. He referred to Jijabai, the mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji, and other figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani of Jhansi, and Tararani.

He also mentioned social reformers and pioneers including Savitribai Phule, Dr Anandibai Joshi, Pandita Ramabai, and early film personality Durga Kamat. Sawant said these figures symbolised the long standing role of women in shaping India’s social and cultural fabric.

Manipur and protocol concerns raised

During his address, Sawant brought up the violence in Manipur, stating that such issues could not be ignored while discussing women’s rights. He also criticised the Centre for not inviting President Droupadi Murmu to key national events, including the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

He remarked that there appeared to be a gap between the government’s messaging and its actions.

Uproar in the House

The proceedings turned tense when BJP MP Nishikant Dubey interrupted with a controversial remark targeting Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray. The Chair directed that the statement would not be included in official records.

Sawant, along with NCP MP Supriya Sule, demanded an apology, calling the comment inappropriate. He also expressed concern that such legislative debates could impact the federal structure if not handled responsibly.

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