Artist found dead in bathtub in Matunga

A 41-year-old artist from Matunga was found dead inside the bathtub of his house on Wednesday afternoon. The artist has been identified as Ram Indranil Kamath. The police have found a suicide note in which Kamath had allegedly written that no one should be held responsible for his death.

According to the police, Kamath had gone to the bathroom in the afternoon. However when he did not come out for a long time, his mother knocked on the door. She found that the door wasn't locked from inside. When she went inside, she was shocked to find him lying in the bathtub. His body was lying inside the bathtub facing upside. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead.

The police are investigating the case and say that it is too early to say how he committed suicide. “The post-mortem will reveal the cause of death. However. prima facie it appears that he drowned himself in the bathtub,” said a police officer.

We have registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR) and our investigation is underway," said Vikaysingh Ghatge, senior police inspector of Matunga police station.

As the family is in a state of shock, the police is yet to record their statements. Kamath was unmarried and staying with his mother and sister at their Matunga residence, said a police official.