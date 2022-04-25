Around 1,000 artisans benefitted from Mumbai Hunar Haat: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mumbai: The valedictory function of the 40th edition of Hunar Haat, a platform to preserve, protect and promote local artisans and craftsmen, will be held today at the event’s venue MMRDA ground, Bandra Kurla Complex. Started on April 16, the grand event will conclude on a further grandiose note, with arrangements for various art, cultural, musical and laser lights show programmes.

While interacting with media persons at MMRDA ground, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the event gave an economic impetus to artisans and craftsmen who thronged the event from different parts of the country. So far, around 20 lakh people from across the city have visited Hunar Haat and the footfall is likely to cross 25 lakh.

“About 1,000 artisans and craftsmen from more than 31 states and UTs participated in this Hunar Haat. The artisans and craftsmen have also received large scale orders for their fabulous handmade products,” stated Rajya Sabha deputy leader Naqvi.

Senior officials of the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, both presently working and those who have worked in the Ministry earlier, and renowned artists, who have played an important role in the successful journey of the Hunar Haat, will be felicitated during the culmination of the mega event, he mentioned.

One of the vendors from Mumbai, who sold handmade cloth bags, described the experience of how these eco-friendly bags traversed the journey from Hunar Haat, 2019 to the present one.

Another vendor, Abdhul Majeed, from Rajasthan’s Ajmer, who was selling painted wooden home decorations said, “I started painting on wood since I was a young boy, and later my interest started increasing which made me start my own business.”

Hunar Haat has provided employment and employment opportunities to more than 9,50,000 artisans and craftsmen within a short span of just 6 years. More than 50 per cent of these beneficiaries are women artisans, the minister underscored.

In the coming days, Hunar Haat will travel to the cities of Goa, Ahmedabad, Indore, Bhopal, Patna, Jammu, Chennai, Agra, Prayagraj, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi and Agartala, he added.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 11:05 PM IST