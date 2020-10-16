Arnab Goswami doesn't want to appear before ACP, asks for an exemption

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami who had been issued a show-cause notice and asked to appear before the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) did not appear personally on Friday. According to the police, Goswami's lawyer appeared and presented some documents. On the request of his lawyer, Goswami had been exempted from appearing on Friday.

The next day for hearing before the Special Executive Magistrate and ACP, Worli Division has been scheduled on October 24. However, his lawyer has asked for an exemption for Goswami for appearing personally, said police

Two cases of disrupting communal harmony had been registered against Goswami in Mumbai. Citing on these two cases Mumbai police issued a show-cause notice to Goswami under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section of 108 asking him why preventing action should not be taken against him.

The notice issued by the police on October 10 stated that, If the ACP does not find his response satisfactory, Goswami will have to sign a legal security bond of Rs 10 lakh for good behaviour for a year, implying that if he violates the bond, he will have to pay a penalty of Rs 10 lakh. He will also have to bring along a person as security who would assume responsibility for his behaviour during the duration of the bond period.