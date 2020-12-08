Arnab, channel move HC seek protection of all employees

In a fresh plea, the Republic TV channel and its editor Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court alleging that one of its employees has been tortured by the Mumbai Police, while investigating the TRP scam case. The channel has also sought to stay the further probe being carried out by the police in the TRP scam.

In its plea, Goswami and the channel sought protection of all its employees from the "malicious witch hunt" being carried out by the state authorities against the channel.

According to the channel, its assistant vice president, distribution - Ghanshaym Singh was arrested on November 10, and was tortured, beaten and harassed in custody. It further alleged that the state police was acting in a "pre-determined" manner to falsely implicated other officials of the channel.

Notably, Singh was given bail last week.

The channel further argued that the conduct of the state authorities has been questionable and thus the probe needs to be transferred to the CBI.