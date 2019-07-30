Armed with new automated system, Mumbai Police solves 85 criminal cases in just four days

In good news for Mumbai Police, the new automated system has helped them to solve 85 criminal cases and identify 599 accused in just four days.

According to the Hindustan Times, the AMBIS, described as a Google for cops, is the first identification system in India that collates data and enables automated identification of criminal records using fingerprint, face and iris recognition. The project is worth Rs 50 crore and will be monitored by the state cyber police wing headed by inspector general (IG) of Police Brijesh Singh. The AMBIS system is developed in France and adapted to meet the state’s requirements.

The AMBIS system helps investigators trace suspects and ascertain whether a suspect has a criminal record. It includes a retinal scan, writer’s pad and scanners for the palms as well as bare soles. With a capacity to store the data of 20 lakh criminals, the system can go through its archives and give results in 0.45 milliseconds. Brijesh Singh told the leading daily, “The system, which has solved as many as 85 cases (of dacoity, robbery, house break-ins), during its trial run itself, will function like a virtual biometric Google of criminals for cops.”

Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police (cyber), told the Hindustan Times, “Data of 6.5 lakh criminals across the state is already stored in the system till date. And the most interesting part of the system is that even if a criminal changes his looks, the system will catch him/her with its unique and accurate facial recognition system.”