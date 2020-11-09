Arjun Rampal's Mumbai home raided by NCB in drugs case, search on

The Mumbai home of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday and a search operation is currenty underway.

Earlier, Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of actor Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella, was arrested by the agency in a drugs case linked with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

At the time of his arrest in October, the NCB had told a magistrate court on that day that he is directly connected with a co-accused in the case from whom commercial quantity of drugs was seized and that he has links with other co-accused too.

The agency had also said that he knew many drug dealers, was in touch with them and transacting with them. His custodial interrogation was needed to find who is delivering contraband in Bollywood and had sought his custody for four days until 22 October, it had said. His custody however was granted till 20 October.

Others who were arrested in the same case are Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty, Zaid Vilatra, Dwayne Fernandes, Ankush Arneja, Suryadeep Malhotra, Rahil Vishram, Karamjeet Singh, Kshitij Prasad and Anuj Keshwani.

Those co-accused who had got bail - Rhea, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant appeared before the court as required and the court directed them to appear on 3 November before it.