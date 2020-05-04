Are wine shops open in Navi Mumbai? Satellite city's top cop shares some valuable information

All the liquor and wine selling shops will remain shut in Navi Mumbai until the lockdown ends on May 18. This was confirmed by Sanjay Kumar, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner on Twitter.
"All the liquor and wine selling shops will remain closed in Navi Mumbai police commissioner area of responsibility till lockdown . Don’t rush or purchase in black or clandestinely . It may be spurious and dangerous. As a sensible citizen inform us for action against one," he tweeted.
Earlier, the Maharashtra Excise Dept on Monday estimated that 241 country liquor shops, 328 foreign liquor shops and 274 beer shops in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts would be open starting May 4, following the order issued by the state government to give permission to wine shops to open even in red zones, barring containment areas.
The department is expecting a daily tax revenue of Rs 75 lakh. Currently, the department is coordinating with the city police to avoid crowds.
Initial reports have said that some of the wine shops have already started opening, but it's highly likely that the above ones will open full-scale tomorrow.
All local police stations have been asked to deal with the situation in their area. They would be acting as per requirement to control overcrowding at wineshops," said the spokesperson for the Mumbai police.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)