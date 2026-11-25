A series of fires were reported near the Lokhandwala back road in Andheri West. | Screenshots via Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens' Association/X

A series of fires broke out in the area near the Lokhandwala back road in Andheri West on Wednesday, leading to a spike in air pollution in the locality.

The fires took place on the Sahara plot opposite the Millat Nagar area, the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association said on Tuesday in a post on X.

The association said that the air quality index in the area was “going through the roof” because of the fires.

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It alleged that a real estate developer was clearing a plot of land by lighting the fires. The association urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to “fine the developer for clearing plot using such crude methods”.

However, as of Tuesday afternoon, there was no official statement on the reason for the fires. Further details are awaited.

Recent fire in Lokhandwala



The blazes on Tuesday took place days after a fire broke out on the 17th floor of a high-rise residential building in Lokhandwala.

The fire had broken out in Flat No. 1701 on the 17th floor of Runwal Elegante, a high-rise residential building comprising four basement levels, a ground floor, five podium floors and 27 upper floors, located near Infiniti Mall in Andheri West, on the night of November 7.

While the incident caused panic among residents, no injuries were reported.