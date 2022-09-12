Applications to be cleared during Services Fortnight celebrations from September 17 to October 2

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiApplications to be cleared during Services Fortnight celebrations from September 17 to October 2

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Monday, September 12, 2022, 09:39 PM IST
article-image

Maharashtra Government will celebrate Sena Pandhravada (fortnight for clearing applications with regard to various services) from September 17, which is PM Narendra Modi’s birthday to October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti). The cabinet at its meeting today gave its approval. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has asked the divisional commissioners and district collectors to clear pending applications of the citizens. About 14 various services will be included during the proposed celebration.

However, leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar has slammed the state government on its decision saying that no one in BJP can get elected without displaying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the services fortnight will be celebrated to settle the complaints and applications of common citizens in a fortnight. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the implementation of the services fortnight will be reviewed in the cabinet meeting.

During this service fortnight, services in the areas of relief and rehabilitation, agriculture, revenue, food and urban supply, rural development, urban development, health, water supply, distribution, tribal development, social justice have been included.

