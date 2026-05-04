'Apli Bus, Apli Seva' Receives Positive Response From Passengers & Drivers Alike; Commuters Call It More 'Pleasant'

Mumbai: In an effort to rebuild public trust and enhance commuter experience, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has rolled out its statewide campaign, “Aapli Bus, Aapli Seva,” from May 1. Early responses indicate that the initiative is gaining traction among both passengers and staff, marking a shift towards a more service-oriented approach across depots.

Conceptualised under the guidance of Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik, the campaign focuses on strengthening the bond between the corporation and its passengers, reported Loksatta. From day one, several depots have reported visible changes, particularly in areas such as cleanliness, punctuality, and discipline at bus stations.

Drivers and conductors, beyond their routine duties, are now engaging more actively with commuters. In many instances, drivers are introducing themselves before departure and briefing passengers about routes and stoppages, small yet meaningful steps aimed at improving transparency and comfort during travel.

Passengers, too, appear to be responding positively. There has been increased cooperation in maintaining cleanliness and adhering to travel norms, while the adoption of digital services such as National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) and online booking systems is on the rise. Many commuters have acknowledged the improved conduct of staff, noting that journeys now feel more organised and respectful.

According to the Loksatta report, the corporation has also emphasised quicker grievance redressal and better contingency planning. Reports from various locations suggest that alternative arrangements during disruptions are being managed more efficiently, alongside improved upkeep of bus terminals.

While still in its early phase, “Aapli Bus, Aapli Seva” appears to be moving beyond a symbolic campaign, with tangible changes beginning to reflect on the ground. With continued participation from both employees and passengers, MSRTC aims to reposition its iconic ‘Lalpari’ buses as a more reliable and commuter-friendly mode of transport.

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