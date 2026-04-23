APCR's Fact-Finding Report Finds No Proof Of Organised Conversion Conspiracy In Nashik TCS Case Amid Ongoing Investigation | File Photo

Mumbai: Investigators have not confirmed any evidence of an organised love jihad conversion conspiracy in the Nashik’s Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) workplace harassment case, claimed a fact-finding report released by the Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR). Multiple civil society organisations have demanded that the complainants and accused should be made to undergo narco analysis tests and the investigation should be handed over to a retired judge.

A disturbing series of allegations involving sexual harassment, mental abuse, and religious coercion has rocked the TCS Business Process Outsourcing unit in Nashik. What began as a single police complaint in late March 2026 has rapidly escalated into a major criminal investigation against sexual harassment and religious conversion.

While the investigation in the case is ongoing, New Delhi-based APCR released a fact-finding report on Thursday at Mumbai Press Club after its five-member team visited Nashik on April 4 to gather ground details related to the series of allegations. The report stated that police officials have indicated that the allegations vary among complainants across the nine first information reports (FIR) that have been filed till now.

The report highlighted that while the love jihad angle has been made the central theme of the case, investigating agencies have not confirmed any organised conspiracy for religious conversion. It stated that the core of the matter pertains to allegations of workplace misconduct, including sexual harassment and associated conduct. It claimed that although complaints include allegations of hurting religious beliefs, there is no conclusive material to demonstrate the existence of any organised or systematic activity of religious conversion.

Activists from People’s Union for Civil Liberty (PUCL), Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), Bombay Catholic Sabha (BCS) and others joined APCR to launch the fact-finding report.

APCR’s national secretary Nadeem Khan said that the civil society organisations do not trust Nashik police’s investigation and demanded an investigation by a retired high court or supreme court judge. “The issue will be used to prevent Muslims from securing employment at corporate workplaces. It is difficult to believe that someone can be forced to observe roza for 24 hours. The FIRs filed by the police raise multiple doubts and their role has become questionable.”

Former journalist and a Nashik-based activist Niranjan Takle said, “The first FIR in this case was registered based on a complaint from a person who is not a victim and does not work at TCS. The allegations in most of these FIRs are vague and can not be proven. The truth will come out only when the complainants and the accused will be made to undergo narco tests,” he said.

The activists alleged that the case has been fabricated to overshadow the recent highly-controversial sexual exploitation case in Nashik involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. The report also stated that Nashik recently saw various cases of public scrutiny against Nashik civic body’s tree cutting activity for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and another housing-related scam.

CJP’s secretary Teesta Setalvad highlighted that cases related to sexual harassment at workplace formed the least number of total 12,019 complaints reported by the Maharashtra

State Commission for Women in 2023-2024. “The central issue in this case should be sexual harassment, institutional mechanisms and safe working culture but it has been made about religious conversion. A crime should never be linked to any caste or community.”