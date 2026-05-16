'We Are Not Animals...': AP x Swatch Collab Event In Mumbai Cancelled After 'Absolute Chaos' Scenes Of Pushing, Abusing Seen At Palladium Mall | VIDEOS

Mumbai: A special launch event for the new Swatch x Audemars Piguet collab in Mumbai was cancelled on May 16 after chaotic scenes erupted at Palladium Mall in Lower Parel. Huge crowds gathered for the limited-edition watch drop, but visuals from the venue showed the situation quickly getting out of control.

Videos shared by hypefly.in on Instagram showed massive crowds outside the mall as well as near the watch store. In one clip, a visitor claimed the product drop had to be cancelled after several people allegedly entered from another gate, leading to arguments and scuffles with security guards. Other visuals showed police personnel and mall security trying to disperse the crowd gathered outside the outlet.

Attendees described the atmosphere as disorderly, with pushing, shouting, and aggressive behaviour ruining the excitement around the launch. Social media user Zerxes Wadia also shared a video from the scene and expressed disappointment over the experience.

"It wasn't fun and games anymore. After a point, it just got too rowdy. The kind of people in the queue, the pushing, the abusing, it just sucked all the joy out of it," he said.

He further added, "I don’t even want the watch anymore. We could have gotten it, we were in the very front till we got pushed out, and we had to leave."

About the Audemars Piguet X Swatch event

The Swatch x Audemars Piguet are pocket watches designed for endless creative styling. Apart from Mumbai, the launch event was also held at Delhi's DLF Avenue and PMC Bengaluru today. Speaking of the watch, the AP & Swatch Bioceramic Royal Pop Collection combines the iconic Royal Oak design with Swatch's colourful 1980s POP style.

The watch features in eight bold colours, and these pocket watches are powered by a new hand-wound SISTEM51 movement inspired by Pop Art. Designed for creative styling, the watches also comes in different styles, inlcuding Lépine and Savonnette styles.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/