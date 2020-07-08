Anyone opposing online classes are acting against India, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: In what could be a bad news for students opposing e-learning (online classes) the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday said that if any citizen questions the government decision to encourage e-learning (online classes) then s/he would be basically acting against our nation. The HC made the strong observations while dealing with a PIL pinning holes in the standard operating procedure (SOP) to start online classes.

A bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Shreeram Modak said e-learning would help India become stronger in the field of digital education.

"Today, we are in 21st century where the world is being governed digitally in a greater way and therefore, the SOP which prescribes e-learning and promotes digital and virtual methods of learning cannot but be hailed as a big progressive measure taken by the government in making digital position of India stronger and firmer in the Comity of Nations," Justice Shukre observed.