Antilia bomb scare & Mansukh Hiran murder: Sachin Vaze’s colleague API Riyaz Kazi dismissed from Mumbai police force

Mumbai, May 21: Days after assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze was dismissed from the police force, the Mumbai police also dismissed Vaze's colleague Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi on Friday. Both the officers were earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over their alleged involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran murder case. Kazi was arrested on April 11 by the NIA and is currently in judicial custody.

The order of termination has been issued by Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and it is issued under the under article 311(2)(b) of Constitution of India which deals with dismissal, removal or reduction in rank of persons employed in civil capacities under the Union or state on certain grounds.

The NIA is investigating the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran whose explosive-laden car had been recovered in the vicinity of Antilia residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25.

On March 5, Hiran's body was recovered from Thane Creek. A case under Explosives Act and an another case of murder was then registered at Mumbai and Thane police stations and the investigation was transferred to state Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Later, the cases were transferred to NIA which clubbed them and registered a single FIR.

In the case so far, the NIA has arrested several people including Vaze, Kazi, police inspector Sunil Mane, all of them are currently in judicial custody.