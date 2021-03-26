Antilia bomb scare: CCTV footage reveals Sachin Vaze went back to SUV to place threat letter

Some days after a gelatin sticks-laden SUV was found near Antilia, the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani on February 25, CCTV footage of the area had come to light, in which a man could be seen moving near the SUV in a kurta. Investigators later found out that the said person was Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. The probe further revealed that Vaze had forgotten to place the threat letter in the SUV and went back to do so and this action was caught by a nearby CCTV camera.

“Our probe has revealed that Vaze had forgotten to place the threat letter inside the SUV and on realising this, he went back to place the typed threat letter. His movement near the SUV was caught by the CCTV camera of a nearby shop. Vaze was later made to wear a kurta and taken to the same spot to recreate the scene by the investigating team,” said an official privy to the probe.

The investigators have also learnt that Vaze had promised Rs 50,000 to another accused, Vinayak Shinde, to provide him logistical help.

According to the sources, through Shinde, Vaze had come into contact with a person who runs a club in South Mumbai. This club was frequented by gamblers and bookies. “Vaze had asked the club owner and Shinde if they could arrange some SIM cards for him. Thus, they came into contact with bookie Naresh Gor, who agreed to get five SIM cards for Vaze and did so. Vaze had also arranged to get four mobile phones through one of his acquaintances,” said a source.

During investigation, the ATS officials had recovered three mobile phones while the one that was used to call Mansukh Hiran was destroyed by the suspect through an acquaintance. Police had also recovered three SIM cards, while two others used in the crime were destroyed. The person who helped Vaze get the four mobile phones has been identified by police and his statement has been recorded. Investigators have also identified the person who damaged the phone after Hiran’s murder and recorded his statement as well.

Now, the investigators are on the lookout for two more high-end vehicles which were allegedly used by Vaze, one of which is said to be an Outlander.

Officers probing the Hiran murder case claim that they strongly suspect that the officer Tawde that Hiran had mentioned to his family on March 4 before leaving his home was none other than suspended API Sachin Vaze. The investigators also suspect that over the call which lasted for nearly eleven minutes, Vaze had instructed Hiran what he needed to tell his family before leaving the house for Ghodbunder Road.