Antilia bomb scare case: NIA says Sachin Vaze ‘not cooperating’; Thane court orders protection for his family

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency court was on Friday told by Special Public Prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves that suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze, arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare case, was not cooperating with the investigation, insisting that he would not speak unless his lawyer was present.

The court rejected an application made by the NIA that the court direct Vaze’s lawyer to be present during his interrogation as Vaze was refusing to speak until then and hence, the interrogation was stalled.

Meanwhile, a Thane sessions court on Friday ordered the Rabodi police station in Thane to provide protection to the family of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze after his family approached it with an application for the same.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), which is investigating the Mansukh Hiran murder case, on Friday also filed a reply on the anticipatory bail application filed by Vaze in the case. Shortly after the court had denied him interim protection pending the hearing of the pre-arrest bail plea, Vaze had been arrested by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Further, sources revealed on Friday that the NIA suspects that the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado seized by the agency on Thursday was used in sourcing the 20 gelatin sticks in the bomb scare case from a factory in Nagpur.

(With input by Sachin Gaad)