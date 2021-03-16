Antilia bomb scare case: Guilty will be punished, says Nawab Malik

Malik's statement comes a day after State NCP chief Jayant Patil on Monday ruled out the possibility of Maharashtra Home Minister and party leader Anil Deshmukh losing his job.

Speculation is rife that Deshmukh may be shunted out against the backdrop of the recovery of an SUV with explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, and the arrest by the NIA of police officer Sachin Vaze in the case.

Patil was talking to reporters after a meeting of NCP ministers in the MVA government with party chief Sharad Pawar. "There is no question of home minister Anil Deshmukh being replaced. There is no cabinet reshuffle happening," Patil said.

Action would be taken against those found guilty in the case of the recovery of SUV as well as the mysterious death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)