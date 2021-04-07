Antilia bomb scare case: Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh appears before NIA

The former top cop of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh, had levelled serious allegations of corruption against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. This comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a preliminary inquiry in connection with the Bombay High Court order to probe allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh.

Param Bir Singh, who is currently director-general of the Home Guards, was removed from the Mumbai police chief's post last month, following the recovery of the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house on February 25 and the subsequent murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren.

The NIA last month arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house in south Mumbai.

It had also arrested suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiren, whose body was found in the Mumbra creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5.

Meanwhile, NIA took suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai from where he had boarded a train to neighbouring Thane on the day of businessman Mansukh Hiren's murder.

(With inputs from PTI)