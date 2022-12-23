e-Paper Get App
Antilia bomb scare case: Bombay HC grants bail to cop Riyazuddin Qazi

Qazi, according to ANI has been granted bail by HC on surety of Rs 25,000 and was directed to surrender his passport. The court has also directed him to mark his presence at NIA office every Saturday.

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Riyza Qazi (in purple color shirt) | ANI
The Bombay High Court granted bail to Riyazuddin Qazi on Friday; he was arrested for his alleged role in Antilia bomb scare case and destruction of evidence with suspended officer Sachin Waze in Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Qazi was dismissed from service following his service aftter National Investigative Agency arrested him. He has been charged under Sections 120B (Conspiracy) and 201 (Causing disappearance of evidence).

Further details are awaited.



