Antilia bomb scare: ATS has traced getaway Innova car, alleges Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, in a bid to corner the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, on Wednesday levelled a new charge in the Antilia episode, claiming that the getaway Innova car, which was parked alongside the Scorpio near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, was still in Mumbai; moreover, the Anti-Terrorist Squad, which is investigating the case, knows its location.

Fadnavis’ attack came a day after he demanded that assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze be arrested for the the death of Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of the Scorpio SUV, whose body was retrieved from a creek in mysterious circumstances.

Fadnavis asserted that the Innova car, which was seen with the Scorpio outside Ambani's house, was in Mumbai until Tuesday evening. "As far as I know, the ATS has traced the vehicle. I think they will take action. It is a different matter if the car disappeared without their knowledge. But I can't say anything officially on that because I am not a person associated with the investigation. I have tried to give to you the information that has come to me. But, as far as I know, the car was in Mumbai till last evening,’’ he noted.

The Scorpio car was left unattended by unidentified persons around 2 am on Thursday (February 25) near Ambani’s house.

Further, Fadnavis alleged Vaze seemed to have some sensitive information ''that would shake or break this government,'' and that was why the police officer was being shielded.

Instead of probing how he (Fadnavis) got access to the Call Details Record in the Hiran case, the government should nab Hiran's murderer, the former chief minister said.

''I am ready to face a probe in this matter. I am going to submit all the documents to the government and will follow up the matter, too,'' he said.

''Hiran's wife clearly said in her statement that Vaze was responsible for her husband's death. Why did the state government treat Mmeber of Parliament Mohan Delkar's family's claim more seriously than that of Hiran's wife?'' he asked.